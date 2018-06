Warren “Bud” Case Jr., 68, of Alton, died at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s ER.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until a prayer at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, followed by burial at Upper Alton Cemetery.