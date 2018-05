Warren J. Lyerla, 79, of Bethalto, passed away at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at his home.

Visitation was Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler officiated. Burial followed at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per the wishes of the Lyerla family, all services were private.