Wayne E. “Wayne-O” Carson Sr., 77, of Saint Jacob, Ill., died Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Legacy Place in Highland. Gloria D. Carson, 76, of Saint Jacob, Ill., died Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Legacy Place in Highland.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.