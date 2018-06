Wayne Edmond Thomas, 94, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, peacefully in his sleep.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. A chalice presentation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Steven Janoski as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.