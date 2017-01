Wayne Kelly, 85, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Liberty Village in Maryville surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, where in celebration of his life, service will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.