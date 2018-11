Wayne L. Gentry, 68, of Marine, died Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 5, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Private funeral service will be Tuesday, November 6, at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp of St. Jacob officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra.