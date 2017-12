Wayne L. Smith, 91, of Granite City, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Fountainview Manor Memory Care in Granite City.

Visitation was Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. A second visitation will be noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Wilderness Freewill Baptist Church in Wilderness, Mo. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the church. Wayne will be laid to rest next to Emma Lee at Wilderness Cemetery.