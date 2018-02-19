Wendell Lee “Wendy” Kopp, 87, of Edwardsville, formerly of Bloomington, Ill., died at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Military honors will also be accorded. Private family burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. A celebration of his life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Goodfella’s MC Clubhouse, 17 Lafayette Court No. 4 in Bloomington.