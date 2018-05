Wesley J. Temple, 61, of Granite City, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29,at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Clint Wisdom officiating. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Poplar Bluff City Cemetery in Poplar Bluff, Mo.