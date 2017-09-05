Wilbert “Bill” N. Hemken, 86, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at his residence.

Bill was born June 25, 1931, in Granite City to Wilbert H. and Norma (nee McCarty) Hemken. He married Wilma Puncher on March 12, 1982. She survives and resides in Granite City.

Also surviving are his children, Michael Gracey of Hardin, Vicki (Richard) Schaus of Granite City, Lisa (Ronald) Morlen of Granite City, and Jimmy (Monica) Ortiz of Alexandria, Va.; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Herman (Goldie) Hemken of Tullahoma, Tenn.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was a retired machinist with Union District 9 and a representative for the Local 660 for 25 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Granite City, Moose Lodge in Granite City, past vice president and president of the Retiree Club of Machinist and was involved with many different rock clubs.

A visitation for Bill will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Glen Carbon. A funeral will be held, following the visitation, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society in Edwardsville. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.