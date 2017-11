Wilburn “Wayne” Gibson, 77, of Granite City, died at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Edwards Funeral Home, 600 Walnut St. in Doniphan, Mo.

Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City is handling arrangements.