Wilda A. “Willie” Budo, 95, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.