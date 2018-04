Wilhelmina “Minnie” Catherina Kollmeyer, 92, of Glen Carbon, died at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. Dr. John Hembruch and Rev. Joy Myers officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.