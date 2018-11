Willadean Springer

Willadean Springer, 76, of West Alton, Mo., died at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 16, at the First Church of God in West Alton, Mo., where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 17. Pastor Kelvin Lustick will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.