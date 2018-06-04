William “Bill” E. Wolfe, 70, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 7, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Pastor Keith Braddick and Pastor Artie Rivers officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.