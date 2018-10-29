William “Bill” J. Lamb

William “Bill” J. Lamb, 74, of Maryville, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 29, 2018, at Bethalto Church of God. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 30, at the church with Ginger Robinson and Doug Bowers Sr. officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.