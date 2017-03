William “Bill” Joe Jackson, 81, of West Plains, Mo., formerly of Granite City, died Friday, March 10, 2017, in Carrollton, Texas.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.