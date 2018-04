William “Bob” R. Patton, 86, of Bethalto, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Blankley officiating. Military and Masonic rites will be accorded. Burial will take place in Winchester at Winchester City Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018.