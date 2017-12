William Lawrence “Larry” Day, 70, died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis from U.S. military-related illnesses.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.