William “Bill” Cullan Morris, 70, a resident of Oxford, Miss., formerly of Granite City and Tomah, Wis., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Visitation will be noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery in St. Louis.