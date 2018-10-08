William "Bill" Evan Curry

“We were given life to live to the fullest, nothing more, nothing less.”

William “Bill” Evan Curry, 80, of Naples, Fla., passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 4, 2018. He was born October 11, 1937, in Granite City to Evan and Marie (Worthen) Curry.

Bill was an extremely hard-working man. He dedicated 35 years of his life working for Air Products & Chemical. Bill lived in Illinois for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed teaching his children the ins and outs of hunting and fishing. When around his grandchildren, he became a fun-loving, joke filled Grandpa/Granpy/Baloo that would keep them laughing and smiling until their cheeks hurt. Once he moved to Florida, 14 years ago, his new hobby became golf. He was blessed with one last round of 18 holes the morning before he passed away.

Bill will be sadly missed by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Judy (Geissert) Curry; his children, Angela (Jeff) Kottkamp, Julie Curry, and Bill (Sonya) Curry; daughter-in-law, Lindsey (Emerson) Curry; his siblings, Lawrence (Judy) Curry and Sharon Meyer; and sister-in-law, Rosie (John) Lostio; the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Brea (Gabriel Mociran) Kottkamp, Haley (Lance) Burnett, Caroline Curry, Evan Curry Ryan, Grace Curry, Jack Kottkamp, Robby Curry, Evie Curry and Sawyer Curry; great-grandchildren, Olivia Johnson, Hadlee Burnett, and Pierce Mociran; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Brady Evan Curry; in-laws, Ralph and Rose (Barbieri) Geissert; and brother-in-law, Norman Meyer.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of William Evan Curry to The Farm Collaborative, P.O. Box 8064, Aspen, CO 81612.