William “Bill” Schwinn Jr., 76, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at his home in Bunker Hill.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.