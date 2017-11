William Carroll, 70, died at 2:29 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Kirk Cemetery in Ina, Ill.