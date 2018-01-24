William Charles “Charlie” Hogue, 61, of Granite City, died at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Services will be at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
