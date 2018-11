William D. “Bill” Bradley

William D. “Bill” Bradley, 79, of Alton, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Integrity of Godfrey.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 1 p.m. until memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.