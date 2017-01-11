William E. Brakeville, 73, of Alton, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
