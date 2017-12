William Earl “Bill” Burns, 82, of Edwardsville, died peacefully at his home at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. According to his wishes, his body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neuroscience.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.