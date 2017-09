William G. “Captain Bill” Learn Jr., 75, of Edwardsville, died at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. He was cremated, according to his wishes.