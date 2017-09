William Glenard Clark, 85, of Godfrey, died at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Willow Rose in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308.