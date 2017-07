William J. “Bill” Brown Jr., 90, of Jerseyville, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.