William J. “Bill” Aschbacher, 76, of Highland, died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland.