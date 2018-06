William J. Weiler, 70, of Edwardsville, passed away at 6:54 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at his residence. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. He will be cremated according to his wishes and will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.