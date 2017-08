William John “Shorty” Narup, 84, of Godfrey, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.