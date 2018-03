William L. “Bill” Hoffstot, 75, of Millersburg, Ill., died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will be at a later date.