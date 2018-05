William L. “Bill” Peipert Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at 6:57 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018, at his home in Alton.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. A private family burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.