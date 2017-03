William L. “Bill” Ashauer, 76, of Hamel, formerly of Holiday Shores, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at his home in Hamel, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, and from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, Ill. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter.

Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel is handling arrangements.