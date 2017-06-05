William L. Dine, 87, of Granite City, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
A memorial gathering will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
