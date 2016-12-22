William M. Marshall Jr., 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Gent Funeral Home before proceeding to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial.
