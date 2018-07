William Manns Sr., 83, of Alton, died at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. Rev. Dale Covington will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.