William “Mike” Higgins, 69, of Alton, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Bethel Pentecostal in Rosewood Heights. A military salute will be provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.