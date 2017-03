William Murph Manus Sr., 86, of Cottage Hills, died at 7:48 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private interment will be in New Hope Cemetery in St. Louis.