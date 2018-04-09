William P. “Bill” Poole, 79, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12.
