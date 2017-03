William P. Cress Jr., 81, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.