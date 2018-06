William R. “Bill” Braundmeier, 76, of Edwardsville, died at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, June 25, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home with Rev. James Donahue officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.