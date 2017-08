William R. “Bill” Taul Sr., 87, of Alton, died at 11:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at University Health Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.