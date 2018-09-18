William Richard “Bill” Holman

William Richard “Bill” Holman, 81, of Granite City, passed away at 6:21 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born January 18, 1937 in Granite City, a son of the late William E. Holman and Dorothy (McClery) Toth. He married Shirley Diane (Elmore) Holman on February 3, 1960, in Edwardsville and she survives. He retired as a crane operator in 1998 from Granite City Steel after over 40 years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country with the United States Marines and was a member of the Granite City Eagles Aerie No. 1126 and S.O.A.R. Bill was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed his days of traveling and camping with The Renegades. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by six children and their spouses, Richard and Elaine Holman of Santee, Calif., Terri Lynn and Darrell Lund of Klamath Falls, Ore., David and Linda Holman of Granite City, Connie Snider Flora and Jerry Flora of Granite City, Kathy and Tom Miles of Granite City, and Sharon and Chip Lewis of Highland; 17 grandchildren, Patrick, Rachel, Craig, Eva, Darlene, Tina, Chris, Tonya, Tasha, Christina, April, William, Holly, Cody, Jessica, Shawn, and Meghen; many great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary G. and Joyce Holman of Madison; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Calvin and Melba Elmore of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald E. Holman; and a sister, Zella Niehaus.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Vaughn officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, American Diabetes Association or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.