William Russell “Billy” Lijewski, 24, of Granite City, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in the emergency room at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born Oct. 6, 1993, in Maryville, a son of Richard D. Lijewski of Caseyville and Judy M. (Tanner) Lijewski of Collinsville. He was working at Maurizio’s Pizza & Sports Bar in downtown

St. Louis. He was a 2012 graduate of Granite City High School, where he was on the National Honor Society, member of the Speech and Debate Clubs and enjoyed being on the bowling team. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a brother, Nathan Lijewski of Granite City; grandparents, Ronald Lijewski of Fairview Heights and William and Donna Tanner of Granite City; an uncle, Russell Lijewski of Godfrey; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Lijewski; and an uncle, William Tanner Jr.

In celebration of his life, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Narcotics Anonymous.

