William “Weasel” J. Hazelwonder Sr., 74, of Hardin, died at noon Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.