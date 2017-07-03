Wilma F. Manoogian, 83, of Granite City, died Saturday, July 1, 2017, at her home in Granite City.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. John Cemetery, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City.
Irwin Chapel handled arrangements.
