Wilma J. Scheibe

Wilma J. Scheibe, 87, formerly of Alton, died at 9:05 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Brookdale Atrium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Upper Alton Cemetery. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.